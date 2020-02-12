A single-vehicle accident on the night of Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in south central Dunn County, claimed the life of a Menomonie man, according to updated information released Monday, Feb. 3, by Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
The press release identified the victim as Christopher Becker, 19, Menomonie.
Bygd said that shortly after 8 p.m. Feb. 2, Dunn County Sheriff’s deputies and Menomonie Fire and Rescue were paged to the scene of a single vehicle crash in the 3700 block of 420th St, in the Township of Menomonie.
The initial investigation showed a four-door sedan was southbound on 420th Street and approaching a curve. The driver was unable to negotiate the curve. The vehicle left the roadway, and struck a group of large trees.
“Due to significant damage to the vehicle, Menomonie Fire and Rescue extricated the adult male driver,” Bygd reported. “Life saving measures were attempted on scene, but were not successful and (Becker) was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Dylan Thomas, 18, of Menomonie, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Menomonie with what Bygd described as non-life threatening injuries. He said the crash remains under investigation.
