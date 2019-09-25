A man from Boyceville, Wis., suffered fatal injuries, while three other people were hurt – at least two of them hospitalized – in unrelated accidents that took place last week on two Barron County highways and along an all-terrain vehicle trail between Chetek and Barron.
One of the accidents remained under investigation as of press time Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Thomas Lamm, 48, of Boyceville, was the fatality in a collision of two pickup trucks at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the corner of 18th Street and County Hwy. B, about four miles northwest of Rice Lake.
An investigation showed Lamm was driving south on 18th Street when he failed to stop at the intersection with Hwy. B. His truck collided with a westbound truck on Hwy. B, driven by Corey Carlson, 47, Rice Lake.
Carlson was extricated from the truck and flown to Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire, with serious injuries. Lamm was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two serious accidents took place Saturday, Sept. 21.
According to dispatch logs, a worker with Xcel Energy found two damaged vehicles in the 300 block of Third Street, near Clayton, when he was called to the scene of a power outage shortly after 7 a.m.
The electrician reached the scene to find a broken power pole and one vehicle being pulled off the pole. One of the damaged vehicles was described as a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
A witness later called dispatchers from the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, to report her brother had been injured in the accident and was at the hospital for treatment. She said another vehicle was passing the brother when a deer ran out, causing the vehicles to collide. The brother was hurt when his vehicle collided with the power pole.
Later that morning, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy visited the hospital to get a statement from the injured man. But the investigation was still incomplete as of Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after 12 noon Saturday, dispatchers received a call from an emergency room worker at Cumberland Hospital, who reported they were treating a woman who had been hurt in a UTV crash the previous night along an all-terrain vehicle trail between Chetek and Barron.
According to the later accident report, a 2016 Can Am Maverick UTV, operated by Joey D. Illa, 20, 56 N. Fifth St., Barron, went out of control and rolled several times near the intersection of 22nd Street and County Hwy. OO, in the town of Prairie Lake.
The driver reported he lost control when a small dog was crawling around inside the vehicle.
The report said 24-year-old Brianna S. Marlowe, Cumberland, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered a head contusion and was treated at Cumberland Hospital for what was described as a concussion.
