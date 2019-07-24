Electrical repair trucks and workers crowded into the parking lot at the Holiday convenience gas station Monday, July 22, 2019, as efforts continued to reconnect the greater Almena area to electricity, following the July 19 storm.
At about 1:30 p.m. at Roxie’s Bar and Grill, dozens of electrical repair workers had just finished cleaning the restaurant out of its available food supply.
Owners Roxie Baker and her husband, Kevin, had just finished serving lunch to the workers.
Then, they had to turn customers away, suggesting they head down the street to Cheers Bar & Grill to find food.
Baker said the power went off at the restaurant on Friday evening, and didn’t come back on again until Monday morning.
“Thank God for the ice machines,” she said. “We iced down all of the food in our cooler,” including some food prepared in advance for a party of 160 people later this week.
Just when the Bakers were afraid the ice was beginning to melt, friends showed up Saturday with two gas generators to keep the coolers going.
Power returned to part of downtown Almena by Sunday afternoon, and the rest of the village was back up and running on Monday, she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.