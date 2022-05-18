The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is ruling the death of 24-year-old woman suspicious in nature with a possible factor as a drug overdose.
On Friday, May 13, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was called to Mayo Hospital in Barron for an unresponsive female that was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Deceased is Nicole Bohannon.
Barron Police Department activity logs show that on Friday at 3:50 a.m. a police officer was already at Mayo Health Clinic when a vehicle arrived carrying an unresponsive female who had possibly overdosed. The driver stated that he believed the woman took heroine and fentanyl. EMS started CPR and the woman was taken inside the clinic, but she later passed away. The medical examiner was called.
The driver was arrested and held on a probation warrant.
Later that day Barron County Sheriff’s Department Detectives served a search warrant at 2535 8 ¼ Ave, just east of Chetek, and recovered several drug related items.
This case remains active and under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
