The apparent discovery of a registered sex offender living in a tent on county forest land has raised the concerns of some area residents, and underlines some additional concerns raised at a recent county meeting, according to information from Barron County dispatch logs and the county’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council.
According to the log report, a man called 911 on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, to report that someone was staying in a tent at the end of 13th Street off County Hwy. B.
The caller told dispatchers that a friend of his had contacted the man in the tent, that the man identified himself, and that he said his parole officer had dropped him off there. The man had an ankle bracelet when the caller’s friend met him. The caller looked up the subject and found he was a registered sex offender.
The caller said he was concerned, and he wanted an officer to check out the camper’s story. A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy left a message at the Rice Lake office of the Wisconsin Department of Probation and Parole. The deputy later checked the location given by the original caller, but he couldn’t find anyone.
Later, the deputy spoke with a probation agent, who confirmed that she did place the offender at the location near Kelly Lake, the log report stated. The agent said she did so because the offender “has nowhere else to go.”
The original caller was advised to contact the Probation and Parole office in regard to any further concerns.
The incident took place less than three months after the Criminal Justice Collaborating Council met at Barron in June 2021, to talk about the challenges faced by local authorities when sex offenders are released from prison and must be housed in local jurisdictions.
Although Wisconsin law require the state to pay for housing for sex offenders after they serve their sentences, some of that responsibility now falls to local and county authorities, according to information shared at the council meeting.
At the time of the meeting, the Probation and Parole office was trying to find a suitable location for two registered sex offenders who were about to be released. The council was told that authorities had to find a residence for one of the offenders that was at least 1,500 feet away from anyplace where children would be present.
While the state makes funds available to buy homes for released sex offenders, many of the expenses involved fall upon local taxing jurisdictions, the council was told.
