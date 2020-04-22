There will be some restrictions – like no motorized carts and closed clubhouses – but a pair of golf courses in the News-Shield circulation area are about to reopen.
Thanks to eased restrictions in the state of Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” COVID-19 order, golf courses throughout Wisconsin will be allowed to reopen this Friday, April 24, 2020.
Mike Davis, course manager at Rolling Oaks Golf Course in Barron, said the course will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, and urged golfers to make tee-time appointments.
“We will be asking people to bring their own push- or pull-carts,” he said. “We can still allow foursomes, but we will space them 10 minutes apart rather than the standard 7 1/2 minutes.”
The clubhouse will be closed, but Davis will have a window open to collect fees and sell refreshments.
“We will have bathrooms on the course, but no clubhouse (bathroom) facilities,” he said. “The flag sticks will be in the cups, but we’ll cut off a piece of plastic and place it in the cup. It will be thick enough where the ball won’t fall into the hole. You’ll still make the putt, it just won’t sink in all the way. You won’t have to touch flag.”
Reservations can be made by calling (715) 537-3409 or using the online booking system through Golf Now.
At Pine Crest Golf Course, Dallas, the action starts at 9 a.m. Friday.
According to its social media page, the course will offer food to go and will make golf carts available on the basis of one person per cart, or two – if they belong to the same household.
