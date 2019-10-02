No threat was found by Barron County Sheriff’s Department after a student allegedly made an unsettling comment on a Cameron school bus.
According to Barron County dispatch logs, a father in the Cameron School District called the sheriff’s department on Sept. 24 to say his daughter had heard another student make a comment “that he was going to be the next school shooter.” The man’s daughter said the comment was made while on a school bus.
Cameron Superintendent Joe Leschisin said the school’s resource officer and the school administration were notified of the incident that evening.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said there was no threat found and the issue was handled by the school after that.
“A full investigation occurred which involved law enforcement, school administration, parents and students,” Leschisin said. “All involved parties were cooperative throughout the investigation and no viable threat was found as a result.
“Cameron Schools takes our students safety seriously. We will continue to investigate and handle any threats to our students safety,” Leschisin added.
