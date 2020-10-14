Concerns over whether the Barron Municipal Utility might build a new facility on land it will soon purchase led the Barron City Council to briefly consider putting the utility under a 10-year construction moratorium at the council’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at City Hall.
Although the motion was withdrawn, council members urged Mayor Ron Fladten and City Administrator Liz Jacobson to communicate their concerns to the Utility Commission.
Discussion revolved around an impending land purchase by the Utility Commission. According to Jacobson, the commission will close on a piece of property on Division Avenue next Wednesday, Oct. 21.
While not mentioning specifics about the land purchase, council member Pete Olson’s motion did specify that the proposed moratorium would apply to “any building or building improvements on city-owned property on Division Avenue in the city.”
“You want to prevent the utility from going ahead with the land (deal)?” asked Mayor Ron Fladten.
Olson said the motion didn’t apply to the land, but “involves (only) what they plan to build.
“I want the utility to focus on infrastructure, on wire, equipment and poles, not buildings,” Olson said.
Council members noted that there had been discussions about combining utility and street operations in a proposed new street garage, which could be constructed on city-owned property at 14th Street and Woodland Avenue.
A joint venture “was their intent until they got the land and pulled out,” Olson added. “There’s value (to the city) to have them share the shop building.”
Fladten said he understood the idea behind the motion, but wondered if “we might be trying to superintend the (municipal) utility too much.”
As a utility commission member, Fladten said he’d attended many of its meetings and that the commission was “showing signs that they will make good changes.
“I think we want to be careful we don’t superintend too much, antagonize (the commission members) and possibly cause problems,” he said.
Council member Byron Miller said the council’s responsibility “is to look out for the citizens” and oversee city operations – including the utility.
“If the utility comes to us with an idea and a budget, we can talk about it,” he said. “We’re not blocking them.”
City Attorney Andrew Harrington reviewed the proposed moratorium resolution and said it represented “less of a legal maneuver than it is a practical question.”
The council needed to decide “the difference between superintending the utility as opposed to micromanaging,” Harrington said. He wondered if the resolution would be perceived as micromanagement.
Harrington suggested the council let the utility commissioners know that it is considering taking further steps if the council worries about a building project don’t get addressed.
Olson agreed to withdraw the motion as long as the council’s concerns were communicated to the Utility Commission, along with a message about “a need for transparency and for (the commission) to communicate with us.”
In other business, the council:
• Agreed to a $114,000 payment to Maguire Iron, the South Dakota contractor that is finishing the city’s new, $2.3 million water tower. City Engineer Teresa Anderson said the contractor will soon cleanse the tower and begin to fill it with water.
• Heard a report from Golf Course Board president Tony Allen about continued cleanup work at Rolling Oaks Golf Course. Allen said 288 trees were felled or damaged in the July 2019 storm, and that “it will take quite awhile” to finish cleanup work in the rough areas of the course.
Allen said that despite the fact the course couldn’t hold tournaments this year because of COVID-19, greens fees were still higher than the 2019 level.
• Appointed Patty Sundsmo to the city Tourism Commission.
• Paid monthly bills totaling $72,233.
Attending the meeting were council members Olson, Miller, Rod Nordby, Paul Solie and Maureen Tollman, Fladten, Jacobson, Harrington and City Clerk Kelli Rasmussen. Absent was council member Kevin Haller.
