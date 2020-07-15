The Ridgeland Regional Nationals, a staple of the Wisconsin and National Tractor Pullers Association circuits for well over four decades, has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic and consequent social gathering restrictions being enforced throughout the state, sponsors of the Ridgeland Fair announced Monday, July 13, 2020.
The largest and best-attended feature of the annual Ridgeland Fair, the Ridgeland Regionals had been scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Eldon Luer Field. It will not be rescheduled in 2020, spokesperson Kristin Huset said.
“As of this writing, (the Ridgeland event) was the last surviving 2020 hook for the Wisconsin Tractor Pullers Association,” she said.
The only surviving event still on the schedule is the Mandan, North Dakota’s Roughrider Truck Pull, scheduled for July 20. It remains part of the Region III slate of events.
The tentative date for the next Ridgeland Nationals is Sept. 5, 2021.
“We are still hoping to have the Demo Derby and Horse Pull along with the other normal events for the (Ridgeland Fair) weekend,” Huset said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.