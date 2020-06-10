While the search goes on for suspects involved in the May 30, 2020, defacement of a three-season picnic shelter at Barron’s Anderson Park, the community’s most recent response to the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd was peaceful and inclusive, according to city Police Chief Joe Vierkandt and Somali community liaison Isaak Mohamed.
An estimated 150 to 200 people were in Barron during the late afternoon hours Thursday, June 4, 2020, to conduct a “Black Lives Matter” protest march and to engage in speeches at Anderson Park.
Vierkandt said Tuesday, June 9, that the march was “absolutely peaceful.” He added that members of the Barron Police Department were on hand “not only for public safety … but … to show our support” for the marchers.
“I think (the march) has helped to calm things down,” Mohamed said Monday, June 8. He said the Somali community wants “to ask (that people) not commit acts of violence, looting and destroying property.”
Both local sources spoke at a rally held during the march, as well as Barron County Democratic Party chair Gerry Lisi.
Video of the march is available on the party’s Facebook page, Vierkandt said.
Thus far, the spray painted graffiti at the park appears to be the only local evidence of a negative reaction to Floyd’s death May 25, an event that sparked protest marches across the world and, in many cases in the U.S., led to arson, looting, rioting, and hundreds of arrests. The abbreviation “BLM and the words “No justice, no peace” were painted on one of the shelters.
Both Mohamed and Vierkandt talked about how Anderson Park can become a focal point for cooperation.
Mohamed said the Somali community has “donated thousands of dollars to the park, and don’t want to see it (defaced).”
“We are willing to volunteer to beautify the park,” he added.
Vierkandt noted that Rod’s Painting and Decorating, a local contractor, has offered to fix the damage and stain the siding on both picnic shelters just for the cost of materials ($500). The contractor is willing to donate labor and other materials.
“I intend to go to the park and thank (the contractor) when the work is done,” the chief added. “I have worked on a log project in the past,” Vierkandt said. “I know that the stain, alone, can cost $80 per gallon.”
The chief said he hopes some kind of public/private effort can be arranged when the shelters are refinished.
“We are willing to help beautify the park,” Mohamed added.
