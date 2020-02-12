A 24-year-old Cumberland man is in jail on $5,000 cash bond pending a preliminary hearing tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, after he allegedly fired more than a dozen shots during a standoff with law enforcement officers on Jan. 30, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed Feb. 5 identifies the defendant as Devin Cole Baldwin, 1045 Jeffery Blvd., Cumberland.
The complaint said the incident began early on the morning of Jan.30 when a woman called 911 and reported her son was threatening suicide.
When they arrived, the officers could hear screaming from inside the home, drew their weapons, and called out that they were police officers, but the door was locked and no one would answer.
A few moments later, the front door opened, and police saw a woman with the defendant standing behind her. They ordered him to show them his hands, but he ran upstairs. The woman said the defendant had a handgun. Soon after that, officers heard two gunshots. Police led the woman to safety as more shots could be heard. Officers said they heard at least two bullets whiz past.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and, with the two Cumberland officers, set up a perimeter around the home. The county Emergency Response Team arrived soon afterward. After about an hour, the defendant came out of the house and was taken into custody.
Police later found a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson Springfield handgun, 14 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, and two loaded magazines in the home. Eight bullet holes were found in the ceiling. and more bullet holes were found in the south wall of the upstairs bedroom. Police found overturned and/or damaged furniture. An open bottle of whiskey and a small amount of marijuana were also found.
The defendant underwent a blood test at the hospital, which produced a reading of .239, nearly three times the state’s legal level of intoxication, .08.
The complaint charges the defendant with first degree reckless endangerment, battery to a law officer, attempted battery to an officer, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.