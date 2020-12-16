An Eau Claire man was killed over the weekend after becoming pinned under an ATV while riding on private property east of Chetek.
The victim has been identified as Michael Stangl, 49. He had been missing for about 20 hours before being discovered at about 10 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 13.
The incident location is at W16336 Rice Bed Road in the town of Rusk, about a mile east of the Barron County line. A 911 caller reported their son had been missing for nearly a day when the victim was found frozen in the ice beneath the 4-wheeler.
It appears the man had been operating an ATV along the side of a hill when it began to roll, according to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Recreation Warden Mark Little.
“He was ejected, pinning the operator underneath the machine in a wet area,” Little said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Department records state the victim had been hunting.
“The operator was pinned underneath the ATV and succumbed to his injuries,” sheriff’s records also state.
The incident is under investigation by the DNR.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Weyerhaeuser First Responders, Chetek Fire Department, Chetek EMS, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office responded.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15.
