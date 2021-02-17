Plaintiffs in an unsuccessful lawsuit filed against deputies with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department have filed a request for a new trial, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The plaintiffs, Daniel and Ann Lamphere, of Turtle Lake, filed a two-page statement on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a day after the verdict was rendered.
The plaintiffs said one of the six jurors should have been disqualified because she was a neighbor of people who were involved in a September 2018 domestic dispute that was a focus of the suit. The plaintiffs challenged the woman’s right to sit on the jury because she had prior knowledge of the case.
Court records said the plaintiffs were told they needed to file an affidavit with the court in order for their challenge to continue. An affidavit was recorded in the name of Daniel Lamphere on Monday, Feb. 15.
After a three-day trial that ended Feb. 10, a six-member jury voted 5 to 1 to reject claims in the suit, court documents said.
In the original suit, the plaintiffs contended that there was property damage, personal injury, wrongful detainment and arrest, and violation of their Fourth Amendment rights in connection to the incident.
Court records said the jury decided that:
• The Lamphere’s didn’t prove that Barron County Sheriff’s deputies Ryan Hulback, James Pressley and Jonathan Fick entered their home without justification.
• The plaintiffs were also unable to prove that Hulback and Pressley “unreasonably failed” to provide necessary medical care to plaintiff Ann Lamphere.
Court records said the plaintiffs conducted their part of the case, and cross-examined witnesses who were called to testify. Two private attorneys represented the deputies.
Court documents said the suit was based on a domestic disturbance in September 2018 that allegedly took place at 115 Arthur Ave., W., Turtle Lake, even though the actual disturbance allegedly happened more than half a mile away, at a residence at 501 Grand Ave., Turtle Lake.
The suit said dispatchers received a 911 hang-up call from a cell phone belonging to a woman who lives at 501 Grand Ave., Turtle Lake.
Dispatchers allegedly sent deputies to the Arthur Avenue location.
In the course of investigating the incident at Arthur Avenue, deputies allegedly broke a garage door, window screen and front door to gain entry.
The plaintiffs alleged that, in a later encounter with deputies at the Arthur Avenue location, plaintiff Ann Lamphere was injured, and that her glasses were broken.
The suit asked for damages of $70,000.
At the time the suit was filed, county records showed the plaintiffs “filed a ‘notice of injury and claim’ in December 2018, regarding alleged injuries and damages, but the Barron County Board of Supervisors disallowed the claim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.