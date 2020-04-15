Half a dozen cases of COVID-19 were reported by Barron County as of the News-Shield’s press deadline Tuesday evening, April 14, 2020.
But the detective work continues, as Department of Health and Human Services employees keep investigating out how the disease got here in the first place, and why at least two of the six cases are unrelated to the other four.
Public Health Specialist Sarah Turner responded to questions about the latest developments.
News-Shield: Are all the cases related?
Turner: No. Two of the cases (number 1 and 5) did not have contact with anyone else who tested positive. The remaining cases did have confirmed contact with a positive case. We do not know the source for the first and fifth people who tested positive.
Because we do not have a clear source of the infection for cases 1 and 5, we consider Barron County to have “community spread” of COVID-19. This means the virus is being transmitted in the community and is not being identified. Testing resources are improving in Wisconsin, but are still not at a level where everyone who has symptoms can receive a test.
News-Shield: The governor’s “Safer at Home” school closure order (apparently) will expire April 24. Have you heard anything different in the meantime? Do you get any scheduled updates regarding this development?
Turner: At this time we have heard nothing. We do not get regular updates on this.
News-Shield: Earlier Barron County press releases indicate at least some people have recovered from COVID-19. Is the state Department of Health Services keeping track of recoveries statewide?
Turner: As of (Monday, April 13), we have four (people) who have recovered. In reviewing the State website, the state does not appear to be providing statistics on the number of cases statewide that have recovered.
News-Shield: Stress levels appear to be on the increase. Besides 211, can you suggest individuals whom local folks can contact if they’re feeling depressed or anxious?
Turner: We would encourage anyone to reach out to the distress line at 1-800-985-5990 or they can text, “TalkWithUs” to 66746
