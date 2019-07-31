As the Barron area continues to work on damage from the July 19, 2019 storm, local residents are recalling a similar event that struck the city nearly two decades ago.
According to the June 13, 2001, edition of the Barron News-Shield, there were startling similarities between the 2019 event and an earlier storm on Monday, June 11, 2001, that packed winds of up to 88 mph and devastated the area.
The National Weather Service said the 2001 storm lasted an hour, and more than three-quarters of an inch of rain fell, the News-Shield reported.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department fielded hundreds of 911 calls. Damage was severe throughout western Barron County and, especially, an area from the east side of Barron toward Cameron.
The 2001 newspaper reported that, in Turtle Lake, St. Croix Casino was damaged, as well as several buildings. A barn went down at 1012 Sixth St., Clayton, and barn roofs were torn off in the towns of Clinton and Arland. Callers from the town of Barron reported what appeared to be at least two tornado hits near their homes.
Damage from the 2001 storm was especially severe from Wayside Cemetery to the east, along County Hwy. W between Barron and Cameron. Scores of huge trees went down at the cemetery.
A tree heavily damaged a log home across Hwy. W from the Barron County Museum. There were many trees down on the museum grounds, too. The Jerian Holstein farm, between Barron and Cameron, was heavily damaged, with many trees down and a trailer flipped over.
Barron Electric Cooperative reported 4,000 members were out of power.
There were also some differences between the 2001and 2019 storms. The heaviest damage in 2001 appears to have taken place around the city of Barron, but not in the city, which bore the brunt of the 2019 storm.
The only exception was Wayside Cemetery. Photos published in the 2001 News-Shield do not look much different from the devastation that occurred on July 19, 2019.
The storm took place the same week as the dedication of the Veterans Memorial & Cemetery in Spooner.
The paper featured storm photos on five pages in its 16-page front section.
