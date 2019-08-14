A 31-year-old Almena man is scheduled to make an initial appearance Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court in connection with a charge of obstructing an officer who was part of a fatal crime scene investigation in the village on Saturday, Aug. 10, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
An Aug. 12 complaint identifies the defendant as Zachary J. Erickson, 206 Soo Ave. E., Almena.
Two Barron County Sheriff’s deputies were at the scene of a fatal stabbing (see related story) when one of them saw two dogs inside an area that had been taped off.
One of the deputies then saw the defendant leave his apartment and cross into the crime scene, near a body that was lying on the ground.
He told one of the deputies that his dogs were loose. The deputy told the defendant “to grab his dogs and get them out of the area.”
The deputy then turned to speak with a member of the Cumberland Ambulance squad near the body. He then heard the defendant “yelling” and turned to see him walking back toward the crime scene. He once again warned the defendant not to cross the yellow tape.
The defendant said: “I live upstairs and I’m going to my (expletive deleted) house and, upon being warned again moments later, cursed the deputy before walking away.
The deputy went back to the ambulance attendant once again, only to see a dog leash come flying at him through the air. The deputy said the defendant had thrown the leash. He then arrested the defendant.
