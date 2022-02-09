A Rice Lake man who spent seven years in prison for killing a Clayton man in 2010 while driving drunk has been charged with yet another drunk driving offense in Eau Claire, according to police and court reports.
The defendant, Lee R. Namtvedt, 44, was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped by Eau Claire police shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022.
A breath test showed the driver’s blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit when he was picked up on Galloway Street, police said.
A complaint filed in Eau Claire County Court charged the defendant with a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Barron County Circuit Court records said that in 2011, Namtvedt was convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second and/or subsequent offense, which carries a penalty of up to 40 years in prison.
He was sentenced to a 10-year prison term in April 2011, and his license was to be revoked for five years after his release. Seven years later, in May 2018, Namtvedt was transferred to Oakhill Correctional Institution in Oregon, Wis. He was released to a transitional living facility in Sturtevant, Wis., near Racine, in November 2019.
