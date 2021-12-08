Convenience store chain Kwik Trip announced last week that customers must either pre-pay or pay at the pump, starting Jan. 3.
The change is designed to improve customer service, Kwik Trip spokesperson Dave Niemi said.
“When our co-workers spend so much time watching the fuel islands for drive-offs, they can’t really focus on guest service in the stores,” said Niemi.
While perhaps a slight inconvenience to customers, the change is to the benefit of law enforcement, according to local police.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said gas drive-offs happen every week in the county.
Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt said that Barron averages about 10 per month. He said the highest recently in one month was 14.
“It occurs so frequently that the gas stations call the police department directly (rather than dispatch),” said Vierkandt.
Both said such a payment policy will help police officers.
“This new policy will help us in freeing up our officers,” said Fitzgerald. “Most of the time it is video and we have to track them down at the address using the license plate. They do create a lot of leg work for law enforcement because we don’t have a phone number and have to find the people at home and determine who was driving.”
Vierkandt said that many drive-offs are accidental, but if the act is intentional there isn’t often any leniency for the culprit.
“If it is apparent that the gas drive off occurred intentionally, we also cite the person for theft,” said Vierkandt. “If we cannot make contact with the person, Kwik Trip has other means to locate the owner of the vehicle. We are lucky to have good relationships with the gas stations in Barron and they have allowed us to view video surveillance to assist with our investigation and charges.”
He said Kwik Trip’s new policy is a positive change.
“I fully support them and it will save time and resources on both Kwik Trip and the Barron Police Department,” said Vierkandt.
Side diesel fuel islands are excluded from this change and will still have a pay inside option.
Found in Eau Claire in 1965 and later headquartered in La Crosse, Kwik Trip has nearly 800 locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, and approximately 28,000 employees.
The company continues to expand, including new stores in the Dakotas and potentially a second location in Barron in 2023. That is pending finalizing an agreement with the City of Barron in which it would sell its current municipal buildings and build a new city hall/police department and separate public works building.
