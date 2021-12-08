Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.