A pleasant location for an unpleasant scenario.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel from five counties gathered at L.E. Phillips Scout Reservation near Haugen on Wednesday, May 24, for training in the event of an active shooter injuring several people.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has used the scout camp for training for many years, and more recently began teaming up with other departments in the region.
“We only train there once a year,” said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. “But it is such a great location, we are looking at doing a few more there.”
In the training scenario, several people had been shot, a Wisconsin State Trooper was on scene but seriously injured, and the shooter was barricaded in one of the buildings at the winter camp.
SWAT personnel responded with the objective to triage and move the injured to safety and apprehend the supposed shooter.
Personnel included members of the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team, Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team, Life Link Helicopter and Barron County Rescue Task Force.
The Rescue Task Force is a newer initiative—formed in 2019 of various local fire and EMS personnel.
Sheriff’s Department detective Jeff Nelson said the Rescue Task Force was formed as part of the national Stop The Bleed initiative in response to the 2017 Las Vegas Shooting. He said that deploying such teams into mass shooting incidents, or “hot zones,” is designed to help victims sooner and save lives.
At the scout camp scenario, four SWAT vehicles were deployed into the zone while snipers monitored the scene from the perimeter.
Victims were loaded in and transported out of the area to members of the Rescue Task Force. Then a landing zone was secured for the Life Link helicopter, which was used to transport the injured State Trooper in this scenario.
SWAT personnel searched each building and eventually converged on the supposed shooter.
Fitzgerald said the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team does eight or nine trainings per year, one being with the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team.
“It is growing into a great partnership and we hope to continue to grow it,” said Fitzgerald. “It was a very good training with outside the department evaluations going over each scenario with what we did right and wrong.”
He said the expanse of the scout camp gives them many options for training and testing equipment and communications.
“We try to do something different each time,” said Fitzgerald. “EMS, room clearing, firearms, tactics, hostage, etc. We want our people to be able to stay safe and help keep the suspects and any victims safe.”
