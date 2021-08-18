A family of six was made homeless Sunday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2021, after a vehicle fire spread to a home located in the 900 block of U.S. Hwy. 8, just west of Poskin, according to the Almena Area Fire Department and Barron County dispatch logs.
The names of the family members weren’t known as of deadline Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
According to information from the Almena Area Fire Department and from log reports, the incident was first reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday when a woman called 911 to report a truck on fire near a residence at 923 U.S. Hwy. 8.
As the dispatcher was on the phone with the reporting person, she said the home was also on fire, but that no one was in the building.
Almena Area Fire Department was paged. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car attached garage fully involved, as well as a camper trailer.
Within minutes, Almena Area firefighters asked for mutual aid from the Barron-Maple Grove and Turtle Lake fire departments, each of which was asked to provide two tanker trucks.
In the meantime, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy asked dispatchers to contact the American Red Cross to help the family of six who lived in the home.
Also responding to the scene were ambulances from Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland and Cumberland.
By 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department notified dispatchers that it was sending additional personnel to the scene. A crew from Xcel Energy arrived at about 5:15 p.m. to disconnect the power supply, according to dispatch logs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.