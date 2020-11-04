From A to Z, Bob Zientara—or ‘Z’ as the busy editor signs his emails—has covered all types of news stories around Barron County.
This week marks his last as editor of the Barron News-Shield, as ‘Z’ transitions to semi-retirement as contributing editor of the 144-year-old community newspaper.
News-Shield Publisher Mark Bell said, “Bob brought a career of knowledge to our newspaper. Whether covering crime, school news, the county board or a major breaking story, Bob does so thoughtfully and fairly.
“He has a great nose for news. Where an average reporter might see an obituary, Bob sees a feature story. Wherever news was happening in Barron County over the better part of the last nine years, Bob was there.”
Zientara grew up in Cicero, Illinois, and graduated in 1971 from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
He began his career working for a chain of weekly newspapers in the Chicago suburbs, but soon headed north to Wisconsin lake country, which made an impression on Zientara in his youth.
“I began visiting the Rice Lake area in the early 1970s. My uncle and aunt (the late Eugene and Joan Wyka) owned and operated Bear Lake Resort near Haugen,” he said. “It was that connection that gave me a bit of knowledge about Barron County, and led to my job at the News-Shield in the mid 1970s. I met my wife at almost the same time I started working here.”
He spent the next 29 years in northwestern Wisconsin, including the News-Shield from 1975 to 1976, the Ladysmith News, 1976 to 1984, the Hudson Star-Observer, 1984 to 1997, and the New Richmond News, 1997 to 2004.
Zientara spent the next 7-plus years in Iowa, first doing stories with the Des Moines Register. Later, he was an education, business and political reporter for the Ames Tribune.
He returned to Barron County and the News-Shield in 2012. He and his wife Beverly built a home in Rice Lake in 2014. They have three grown children and seven grandchildren.
“I’ve done some work in larger news contexts—including two rounds of the Iowa Caucuses and, unfortunately, the Closs case two years ago. But I am most at home with community journalism,” said Zientara.
As contributing editor, he will continue to cover some general news, court beat and community news in Almena, Dallas, Poskin, Ridgeland and around the area.
“Bob filled our pages with interesting copy from his first week on the job, and I look forward to his future contributions,” said Mark Bell. “I have no doubt Bob will enjoy new found free time. Whether relishing his many hobbies, such as hiking, kayaking or gardening; taking in ball games or spending time with his grandchildren, Bob will make the most of well deserved retirement years.”
The change comes amid a pandemic and a historic election and all-around turbulent times in Barron County and beyond. But the veteran newsman sees cause for optimism.
“I believe strongly in free, compulsory K-12 public education and a representative form of government. I agree that the process often looks like ‘making sausage.’ But we have the strongest nation and society on earth. I think public education and representative government are two of the most important reasons why that happened,” he said.
Zientara added that journalism must continue its crucial role as America’s Fourth Estate.
“At a time when both newspapers and revenue are shrinking or disappearing, there is still a vital role for newspapers to play in their communities,” said Zientara. “No one is better equipped to inform readers, interpret the news, and keep an unbiased (if critical) eye on local government, than the local journalist.”
