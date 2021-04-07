One man is in custody following an apparent domestic abuse incident in rural Rice Lake on Monday, April 5, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
As of Tuesday, the investigation was ongoing, Fitzgerald said, and no names or address information would be released at present, as detectives are conducting interviews.
Fitzgerald said the incident was reported to dispatchers at 2:54 p.m. on Monday, at a residence east of Rice Lake. The caller said it was a possible hostage situation and gunshots had been fired outside. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots outside.
Sheriff’s deputies, and officers with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Rice Lake Police Department and State Patrol responded, along with the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team.
After no response to phone calls, an armored vehicle approached the house and a man was taken into custody without incident. That man is being held in the Barron County Jail. A woman in the house was interviewed and released.
Formal charges are expected from the Barron County District Attorney on Wednesday, April 7, Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald added that it was the ERT’s seventh call-out this year. The five-year average is six per year.
