A graveside service is set tomorrow, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Covington, Ohio, for a rural Cumberland man who lost his life Wednesday, June 3, when the riding lawnmower he was operating overturned onto him in a rural location about five miles north of Barron.
Otis Eugene Via, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in the 1300 block of 20 1/2 Avenue. The scene of the accident is in the town of Stanfold, not far from the intersection of Wisconsin highways 25 and 48.
According to an announcement from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, Via was mowing his ditch shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020, when he lost control of the mower and it rolled over on top of him.
Responding to the call were deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Mayo Ambulance, Barron County First Responders, Cumberland Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter.
Obituary information said Via was born in Ohio, was a dairy farmer for many years and, in recent years, worked at Walmart.
His survivors include relatives who live in Clayton and Cameron, as well as Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.