In the stoplights versus roundabout debate for the Highway 8 and LaSalle Avenue intersection, the City of Barron has settled on stoplights.
The City Council formally endorsed that option in a vote Wednesday, July 28.
The Council vote was unanimous, as cost constraints virtually eliminated the roundabout option.
The stoplights will cost an estimated $753,000. Of that sum, the City of Barron will provide no more than $175,000. The remainder will be paid by Kwik Trip, which plans to buy the City Hall site, demolish it and build a new gas station and convenience shop.
Alternatively, a roundabout would cost about $1.32 million, and Kwik Trip was not willing to contribute to that option.
At last week’s meeting, Kwik Trip representative Scott Teigen reiterated the company’s preference for stoplights. He added, “I don’t think you could get a roundabout.”
Teigen said the intersection is too close to the Yellow River floodplain, and therefore, not likely to be approved by the state due to environmental concerns.
“Diving into a wetland is a very big risk for Kwik Trip,” said city administrator Liz Jacobson, adding that the city could not go alone in funding a roundabout.
“A stoplight will meet the needs of the intersection,” she said.
Discussion at the meeting, and in previous ones, touched on the downsides of stoplights, specifically reduced traffic flow and access to and from driveways near the intersection.
“I’m for the project the way it sits. But I have concerns,” said alderman Byron Miller. “My concern is the traffic flow. The roundabout I believe is better.”
Miller asked what could be done to help residents on the north side of the road.
“They have a problem now and the problem is going to get worse,” said Alderman Pete Olson.
“I hate turning left anywhere on Highway 8,” said Alderman Joe Johnston. “They’re going to have it worse.”
Teigen said Kwik Trip would be willing to help find a solution and pay part of the cost of a project to improve access for residents.
Among the driveways in the area is one that leads to a mobile home park of about 20 residences. The stoplights are expected to create lineups at peak traffic times, making left turns in or out of that driveway difficult.
A motion to approve the stoplights and a separate motion directing city staff to look into creating better access for residents near the intersection, were approved by 5-0 votes. Alderman Kevin Haller, who resigned his seat Saturday, July 31, was absent.
The final design of the intersection is subject to approval by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and DNR.
