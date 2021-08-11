COVID-19 is back, and masks should be, too, according to public health officials.
Barron County is now classified as having “moderate” or “accelerated” spread of the virus, and therefore, “Public Health and CDC advise that everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated wear masks when in public.”
Public Health reported Monday that there were 41 new confirmed cases in the past week, up from 24 the week before.
That is about six new cases per day. Of those 41 people infected, 11 had been vaccinated.
Surrounding counties are also experiencing this upward trend in infections. Chippewa County has the highest rate of transmission in the state, with more than 16 new cases per day.
This reversal of what had been several weeks of few reported cases is attributed to the Delta variant.
According to the CDC, Delta is causing more than 80% of recent COVID-19 cases in the United States because it spreads more easily than other variants.
The best way to stop the spread is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates. Most vaccinated people are protected from the virus. Evidence shows that vaccinated people can get Delta in a breakthrough infection and may be contagious. However, breakthrough cases are being seen in a small number of vaccinated people. But the large majority are avoiding serious illness, hospitalization, or death.
The CDC is recommending that fully vaccinated people who have been around someone who has COVID-19, should get tested 3-5 days after the exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until they get a negative test result. They should isolate for 10 days if the test result is positive.
CDC also recommends indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, whether or not they are vaccinated. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with multiple prevention strategies in place, including masks.
Public Health stated, “Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to end the COVID-19 pandemic. But some people may still need to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19, such as children who are too young to be vaccinated or people with weakened immune systems.”
In addition to wearing masks indoors in public, here are some other steps to help protect those most at risk.
• Choose safer activities, like those outdoors.
• Stay 6 feet apart from people who don’t live in your home.
• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
• Wash your hands often.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces often.
Barron County Public Health offers free Pfizer vaccines for those 12 and older and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older. Vaccines are available Monday-Friday at the Government Center in Barron. Call 715-537-5691, extension 6442 for more information. You can also call your doctor or clinic to schedule an appointment for your vaccine. Many pharmacies in the area are also offering free vaccines including Walgreens and Walmart in Rice Lake and CVS in Barron. All COVID-19 vaccines are completely free of charge with no insurance needed. To find a vaccine near you visit www.vaccines.gov.
In Barron County, 45.7 percent of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine. Statewide, 52.8 percent have had at least one shot.
