Marshfield Clinic’s chief medical officer, Dr. William Melms, said in a state media briefing Monday that health care systems are fighting a “viral blizzard” between influenza and COVID-19 variants Delta and Omicron.
“Our health care organizations have been pushed to the breaking point, and it is quite possible Omicron will push us past the breaking point,” said Melms, adding, “Something’s got to give.”
Statewide about 95 percent of hospital beds and ICU beds are in use.
Among 15 counties in northwestern Wisconsin, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 14 percent this past week, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Assn.
The influx of COVID-19 patients continues to delay care for other patient needs, such as elective surgeries.
“We are currently turning away over 100 referrals a week from hospitals and facilities that need our help,” said Melms of Marshfield Clinic’s main hospital in Marshfield.
Melms was blunt about where the blame falls.
“The course and nature of this pandemic has been driven by the unvaccinated,” he said. “The vast majority of our hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. One of the great tragedies of this pandemic is the number of nearly completely preventable deaths.”
He said in the past four weeks, 35 people have died from COVID-19 at the system’s main hospital in Marshfield.
Melms said Marshfield Clinic has staffing challenges. As a result, it has pulled people from departments and used outside agencies for hiring.
He said that fewer than 100 employees were lost as a result of Marshfield Clinic’s vaccine mandate.
“Many of our hesitant employees did elect to get vaccinated, so it accomplished what it needed to do,” said Melms, adding that others were allowed exemptions after careful consideration.
Ultimately, he said, hospital capacity isn’t as big of a concern as staff burnout.
“We can always create more space, but we cannot create more people,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.