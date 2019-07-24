A number of industries in Barron County say they would benefit from reconnecting the north-south running Union Pacific railroad to the east-west running Canadian National railroad.
The two railroads used to share a junction in Cameron but have remained physically cut off from each other for many years. The tracks south of Cameron, near the Hwy. 8 bridge, have been pulled up. Trains on the CN line cannot travel south and trains on the UP line cannot travel farther north than the McFarland Cascade pole plant in Cameron. Progressive Rail Inc. operates the Wisconsin Northern Railroad on the UP line, from Norma, near Chippewa Falls, to Cameron.
On Monday evening, July 15, the Barron County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to signal the county’s support for railroad reconnection. It requests that state and federal officials work with the railroad companies to reconnect the lines.
Writing in support included Northern Industrial Sands and Chippewa Sand Company, both in New Auburn; McFarland Cascade and Synergy Cooperative, both in Cameron; Springhill Heritage Farm and ABC Truss, both in Chetek; Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative, both in Barron; Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Steel Sales Inc., Shadow Plastics, all in Rice Lake; Constellation Energy (which sells gas to local companies), in Monona, the town of Sioux Creek and the town of Dovre.
Businesses said it would either open access to new suppliers or new customers.
Speaking during public comments, Dave Rosenbrook, of Rosenbrook Trucking, in New Auburn, said 90 percent of the work his company does comes from sand mines. Before the sand industry was here, they had six or seven months of work. Now they work year round. He supported the reconnection because it meant more jobs, he said.
Nancy Pike, of Cameron, said she was not opposed to the reconnection, but asked the board and agencies that regulate the railroads to consider traffic safety. She noted that a friend of hers was killed at an unguarded railroad crossing in Barron when her car was hit by a train.
Pike asked that traffic safety studies be done and that any crossings have gates that drop, along with lights.
Katie Fortin and Larry McGlumphy, with NIS, also expressed their support, saying it would help local industries thrive.
Before the vote, Supervisor Jim Gores, District 9, village of Almena and town of Clinton, asked what was the likelihood of this happening. Board Chair Louie Okey, District 16, towns of Cedar Lake, Doyle and Oak Grove, said this was merely one step of many. He said that the railroad companies had dragged their feet on the issue thus far.
Supervisor Carol Moen, District 14, village of Cameron and town of Stanley, asked how much federal funding had gone into the CN line when it was renovated. Supervisor Terry Henck, District 27, towns of Almena and Crystal Lake and city of Cumberland, said he did not recall but it was a lot of money.
County records said $2.45 million grant was given to upgrade tracks from Cameron to Barron and Cameron to Rice Lake.
Henck added he felt it was an absolute necessity the two lines be reconnected.
Absent from the meeting were supervisors Jess Miller, District 22, city of Rice Lake; Bob Anderson, District 24, town of Rice Lake; Bob Rogers, District 1, town and city of Chetek; and Eric Pannier, District 15, towns of Chetek, Sumner and Doyle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.