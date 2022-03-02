Officers who responded to a burglary report at a Barron coin-operated laundry early Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, ended up detaining three people, one of whom fled on foot after crashing through a picture window, according to complaints filed Wednesday, Feb. 23, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendants are identified as Jason P. Sudbeck, 51, of Onamia, Minn., and Ronald D. Vezina, 45, St. Paul. Each faces a charge of burglary, which carries a maximum penalty of 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine. Defendant Sudbeck is also charged with possessing a crowbar allegedly used in the break-in, also a felony.
Both are scheduled to appear in court today, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in connection with the charges.
The complaint also said that officers found a man hiding underneath a counter during their search, but he turned out to be the person who called 911 to report the break-in. He was questioned, but wasn’t charged.
According to the complaint, three officers responded to the call shortly before 3 a.m. Feb. 20, including two Barron County Sheriff’s deputies and a Barron officer. At the time that dispatchers took the 911 call, the three officers happened to be at the Barron Kwik Trip on another call – less than two blocks away from Kwik Wash Laundromat, 627 E. La Salle Ave. All three were at the scene of the break-in within two minutes.
One of the deputies found a door kicked in at the west side of the building and a crowbar on a nearby counter. As he entered, the deputy heard objects falling and getting tossed around in a back office. The deputy drew his firearm and called out to whomever was inside to come out with their hands up. He heard someone try to kick a door. Meanwhile, the Barron officer arrived and went into the building.
The first deputy heard glass break and then saw a man running west on La Salle Avenue. The deputy gave chase on foot. The second deputy used his squad car to cut off the fleeing suspect (later identified as Sudbeck), who was then arrested.
In a search incident to arrest, the deputy encountered what “felt like a (large bulge of) coins in (the defendant’s) pocket.”
Security video from the business showed at least one other subject inside, who had yet to be located. One of the deputies noticed that the top on one of the counters was crooked and “seemed suspicous.”
Behind the counter was a piece of paneling that could be peeled back. As he walked around the counter and lifted the top, the deputy saw movement. He drew his weapon and ordered whomever it was to come out.
A man emerged, who said he was living at the laundromat, had heard the break-in, and had dialed 911 to report the incident.
Based on information provided by the witness, officers believed that another suspect might still be inside the building. One of the officers then searched a room behind the dryers. Near the back wall, the deputy saw “a small, black piece of cloth protruding from (some) rolled Fiberglas insulation about eight feet above the floor.”
Using his sidearm and flashlight to prod the piece of cloth, the deputy loudly called out for whomever it was to come out. A voice said they would surrender, and a man, later identified as defendant Vezina, then climbed down from behind the roll of insulation.
The complaint said defendant Vezina later told the Barron officer that he was standing lookout at the front door, watching for police. The Barron officer ran a criminal history on both defendants and found that Vezina had an active warrant in Ramsey County, Minn., and had a lengthy criminal history that includes charges of theft, receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools, criminal damage to property and vehicle theft. Meanwhile, Sudbeck’s record included charges that include burglary, aggravated robbery, and theft.
Barron police later discovered additional damage to the building, including the door where the thieves had gained access and a shattered picture window on the south side of the building.
While the public has 24/7 access to the Laundromat, the areas that the intruders broke into were locked, the complaint said. Three access doors to these areas were pried open.
