Nearly two years after he was arrested on felony methamphetamine-related charges in connection with a search warrant executed at his real estate business office, a 55-year-old Chetek man is in the Barron County Jail after pleading guilty to four counts, following a hearing on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Quinlan D. Thomas will be sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, court records said.
In a deal with county prosecutors, Thomas pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to three counts of manufacturing and/or delivering methamphetamine, as well as maintaining a drug trafficking place. The pleas were connected to separate arrests a year apart. The first charges were filed in December 2017 in connection with alleged drug sales in Chetek. Thomas’ second arrest came in December 2018, when he allegedly bought meth from a confidential informant at a boat landing on Prairie Lake.
In exchange for the guilty pleas, the court dismissed seven other charges, including five felony methamphetamine-related counts and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Court records said Judge J. Michael Bitney ordered Thomas’ bond revoked after the pleas were entered. His attorney, Thomas H. Frost, asked the court to reconsider, but the judge denied the request and ordered that Thomas be taken into custody.
At sentencing, Thomas could face up to more than 42 years in prison and/or fines of up to $110,000, court records said.
