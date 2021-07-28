A Chetek veterinarian reported having to euthanize a cat after it was shot with a bow and arrow early Thursday afternoon, July 22, 2021, in a rural area near Chetek, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The animal was discovered shortly after 12:30 p.m. July 22, near the intersection of County Hwy. I and 22 ¾ Street, about two miles southwest of the city of Chetek.
Dispatch logs indicate a “frantic” witness called to report he had found a cat in the middle of the road that had been shot with a bow and arrow.
The witness told officers he would be taking the cat into Chetek to a veterinarian.
The call was logged for information.
Less than an hour later, another call was placed from an associate veterinarian at Chetek Veterinary Clinic. The caller said she wanted to make a report about the incident, and said the cat was in bad shape, so it had to be euthanized.
The caller also left her phone number for law enforcement.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy later spoke to the veterinarian and learned that the identity of the cat’s owner could not be determined.
The deputy reported that he would go to the vet clinic to investigate further.
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the deputy reported that the arrow used to shoot the cat was a 30-inch Easton XX75 aluminum model, with red and white fletchings and a field tip.
Further information on the incident was not available as of press time Tuesday afternoon, July 27, 2021.
