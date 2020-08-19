The pace of new COVID-19 infections is slowing in Barron County, according to new statistics released Monday Aug. 17, 2020, by the Barron County Department of Health & Human Services.
Only eight new cases were reported by the county in its weekly announcement, which it posts each Monday on its social media page, www.facebook.com/barroncountypublichealth/.
That brings the total for the year to 338, DHHS added.
In previous weeks, Barron County reported 40 new cases in the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10; 73 cases the previous week (due in part to an outbreak at Seneca Foods, Cumberland); 50 new cases as of July 27; and 28 new cases on July 20.
The slowdown in new coronavirus infections comes at a time when the Department of Health & Human Services is working with seven area school districts to finalize plans for the opening of the 2020-2021 school term, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Sarah Turner, public health specialist for the DHHS, responded to questions regarding COVID-19 and the opening of the new school term.
News-Shield: How would you respond to someone who asks: Why aren’t the authorities going to order the schools to be closed?
Turner: The decision to close schools has many wide-ranging effects on our communities, families and students, and that decision is not taken lightly.
Schools provide many important services for our children (education, socialization, nutritional and mental health, connection to services, health screenings, etc). Those benefits need to be weighed against the COVID risks.
Area schools and Public Health meet each week to make school attendance as safe as possible while meeting the needs of our students. Families with concerns about in person schooling do have the option of using online services. Any decision to close schools will be made in conjunction with the school, Public Health, and state experts.
News-Shield: Can you direct our readers to help them find out how many school-aged children in Wisconsin have come down with COVID-19?
Turner: Visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases.htm
Scroll down to the age breakdown. It shows that 13 percent of the state’s cases, as of Aug. 17, were in ages birth to 19.
Our Barron County data on Aug. 17 shows 14 percent (of total cases) were between the ages of birth to 19.
News-Shield: Are you aware of any cases among Wisconsin school-aged children that have had exhibited severe and/or life-threatening symptoms?
Turner: We are unaware of any severe or life-threatening symptoms for school-aged Barron County children. This is the state website with statistics on deaths: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/deaths.htm
This site shows no deaths among Wisconsin residents ages birth to 19.
