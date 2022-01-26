For the second pandemic-related year in a row, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department found itself very busy, according to the department’s annual report for 2021 released Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, by Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Not only were deputies busy on the county’s lakes, snowmobile trails and ATV routes, but there were also nine traffic fatalities, a rise in traffic tickets and 14 deployments of the “Emergency Response” (or SWAT) team, the report said.
The sheriff acknowledged increases in two significant areas, the use of the Barron-Rusk County Emergency Response team and the number of traffic deaths, as well as an officer-involved shooting at Birchwood in July 2021.
Highlights from the report show that the Sheriff’s Department lost one full-time position in 2021, with a total of 76 staff members compared to 77 in 2020.
The budget continued to increase, however, rising from $8,350,000 in 2020 to $8,500,000 last year. Its fleet of vehicles includes 30 squads, a van for drug investigations, a mobile command center, an emergency management vehicle, two snowmobiles, two off-road vehicles, two boats, and one armored vehicle and a SWAT van for the Emergency Response team.
High tech, outdoors and grants
The department has a presence on social media, as it celebrated the 10th year of its Facebook page. Fitzgerald said the page had 48,000 followers. The department’s website logged 1,145,212 hits and 126,542 unique visitors last year.
Social media may be taking the place of older technology, as the department handled just 58 tips on its tip line, compared to 77 the previous year.
The addition of a full-time recreation deputy is reflected in statistics regarding snow, water and off-road vehicle law enforcement-related activities in 2021.
Fitzgerald’s report indicates the deputy spent 275 and one-half hours on snow-related activities, 246 and one-half on the water, and 849 and one-half with ATVs last year, compared to 2020 rates of 285 for snow, 205 and one-half hours for water and nearly 664 hours for ATVs the previous year.
The department did well in competitive grant writing, obtaining $24,000 for general law enforcement, $9,000 to fight addictive drugs, and $16,800 for county/tribal law enforcement. The drug grants were less than the $15,000 obtained by the department in 2020, but general and tribal grants were up.
Future plans being made
Finding good people to fill available jobs is a challenge the Sheriff’s Department is addressing, Fitzgerald said in an overview of the report.
“We continue to look at ways to make our department better and more attractive for hiring (and) make sure our staff have the tools they need to go home to their families every day,” he said.
In 2022, the department’s goals include creating a social worker job within the Sheriff’s Department to work with county Health and Human Services workers, engage the community with grant that will finance “meals (for” a variety of groups in the community.”
