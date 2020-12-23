Barron city officials are still kicking around a new ordinance that would allow “tiny homes” in the community.
At its meeting Nov. 16, the commission directed city administrator Liz Jacobson, MSA engineering consultant Theresa Anderson and legal counsel Andrew Harrington to define the language of the new ordinance.
Lori Zahrbock, executive director of Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter, said the tiny homes are proposed as a short-term intermediate step from the shelter to regular housing.
“It is an opportunity to put someone into shelter and from there we would use case management to help them move into permanent housing,” she said.
The first tiny home in Barron is planned for placement at Foursquare Church, 916 E. Division Ave (Highway 8).
Zahrbock said the proximity of the home to the county’s largest employer, Jennie-O Turkey Store, is a great alternative, compared to a $20 cab ride from Benjamin’s House to Barron.
“I think you’re going to find a lot of positives in this,” said Zahrbock.
She said there would be an evaluation every 7 days on whether or not someone would continue to be sheltered in the tiny home, depending on their employment and adherence to other rules.
Restrooms and showers for the tiny home residents would be available at either the church or Barron Area Community Center a few blocks away. The shelter itself is outfitted with a bunk bed, microwave, small fridge, table, chair, heater and chemical toilet.
Zahrbock said the tiny house by DOT standards would be considered “homemade campers.”
Anderson said the tiny home language was ambiguous, and raised concerns about defining who would and wouldn’t be allowed to keep one on their property.
Previously the Barron City Council referred the tiny home matter to the planning commission, which has been proposed as the body that would permit or deny tiny home applications on a case-by-case basis.
Zahrbock said the tiny home idea is fashioned after Hope Village in Chippewa Falls, which has seen nine tiny homes developed over the past 5 years. Tiny homes have also been established in Eau Claire and Menomonie.
Benjamin’s House has also proposed tiny homes in Rice Lake, which has yet to adopt an ordinance permitting the shelters.
Members of the commission said they hoped the matter would soon be resolved.
“I do entirely support a trial with this tiny home,” said Barron Mayor Ron Fladten. “Of course, the city will reserve the right to change our mind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.