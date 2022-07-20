A rash of citations issued in July to operators of all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles has prompted a warning by at least one off-road vehicle club to refrain from using Barron County highways until it’s legal to do so.
Barron County Circuit Court records said that a total of 17 citations were issued by either the Sheriff’s Department or Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens, according to notices filed with the court on July 11 and 14, 2022. The incidents all took place before the citations were filed.
The tickets were issued to ATV/UTV operators from Barron, Rice Lake, Almena, Chetek, Cumberland and other locations throughout western Wisconsin, as well as several Minnesota communities.
All but one of the incidents resulted in a $232 fine, court records said. In one case, a woman from Trempealeau, Wis., was fined $232 for operating illegally on a highway and $162.70 for failing to wear proper headgear.
Last month, the Barron County Board of Supervisors approved ATV and UTV traffic on most county roads, but stipulated that the roads won’t be open to wheeler traffic until proper signs have been put up. That won’t happen until May 2023, according to the County Board action.
A July 8, 2022, social media post by the Dusty Trail Finders ATV Club gave operators a warning.
The club issued a “reminder that Barron County roads are NOT open to ATV/UTVs until May 1, 2023. If you ride them, you will be ticketed.”
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said “there was some significant increase in citations over the Fourth of July weekend by our patrol deputies and the DNR,” although the number of citations dropped off the following weekend.
“I am not sure if it just happened to be the Fourth of July with increased traffic, or if word got out (about increased patrol),” he added.
He said officers would continue to patrol county roads and advised riders to stay off the roads until signs are put in place next year.
