A three-day jury trial has been set Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 10, 11 and 12, 2021, for a Dallas man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with a fatal crash in January 2020, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The trial for defendant Edward J. Wakefield, 55, was set after a conference on Monday, May 10, court records said.
A final pre-trial hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 14. The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges during an April 2 arraignment.
According to a complaint filed Nov. 19, 2020, the defendant had methamphetamine in his bloodstream when the sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with a semi tractor-trailer truck at the corner of County Hwy. I and 22 ¾ Street on the outskirts of Chetek on Jan. 13, 2020.
The Wisconsin State Patrol later reported that 46-year-old Robert J. Warnecke, also of Dallas, a front-seat passenger in the vehicle Wakefield was driving, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
