Barron residents will likely see an increase in water rates as the city completes a new, $2 million water tower on the north end of the city, near Mill Street, members of the city Utility Commission learned at their regular monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at City Hall.
Outside funding will determine how much of a rate increase will be requested, commissioners were told during a presentation by accountant Dan Thole, of Clifton Larson Allen, Rice Lake.
The city already has a $500,000 federal Community Development Block Grant in hand, and (at the time of the meeting) was expecting an additional $500,000 from the state of Wisconsin Clean Water Fund.
Assuming both grants are approved, the city will be responsible for paying off the remaining cost of the tower, roughly $1 million. A long-term loan could be obtained over periods of 15 or 20 years, at an interest rate of 1.5 percent, commissioners learned.
Thole provided the commission with a rate schedule that would charge users the following rates per 1,000 gallons of water consumed:
• First 10,000 gallons, $1.72
• Next 157,000 gallons, $1.62
• Next 833,000 gallons, $1.41
• Over 1 million gallons, 86 cents.
The new rates are 37 percent more than the existing rates, according to the presentation. But, for the average residential user, the increase should result in an increase of about $3 per month, according to Rick Jari, city utility director.
The biggest user for the city’s water supply is Jennie-O Turkey Store, which bought about 78 percent of all the water sold by the city during the previous 12 months, the commission learned.
The commission was told that if the state approves the city’s 37 percent rate increase, the water utility would collect an estimated $351,914 in new revenue annually.
The new water tower will meet a growing need for more above-ground water, the commission was told.
According to Jari, if a major fire were to break out, the city would have to ask Jennie-O to cease production just so that there would be enough water to fight the fire.
He said that after the July 19 windstorm knocked out power in the city Jennie-O had to slow its production because the lift station wasn’t functioning.
