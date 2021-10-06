After weeks of a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, the number of reported cases finally dropped this past week, according to Barron County Public Health.
For the week up to Monday, Oct. 4, 262 new cases were reported. That is down from 343 the previous week.
Of course, spread of COVID-19 remains high and health officials are stressing the importance of physical distancing, masks, vaccination and booster doses of the vaccine.
This past week, 21 percent of cases occurred in people who had been vaccinated, a rate consistent with previous weeks.
“Mark my words, people will abandon mask wearing and that will be followed by a surge in influenza cases, rsv cases and COVID-19 cases. Then we will have our fifth surge,” said Dr. Gregory Poland during a Mayo Clinic media briefing on Monday.
Spread is continuing in large part due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. Local hospitals are full.
“It’s stretching our hospital capacity. With cold and flu season right around the corner, it’s important to get your annual flu shot to help keep you and your loved ones out of an already burdened health care system,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer and epidemiologist.
It is recommended that those getting both a flu shot and the COVID-19 booster doses get them in separate arms in order to help differentiate side effects.
Boosters are available to people 18 and older with underlying conditions and those 18 to 64 in higher risk occupations — such as first responders, teachers and grocery store workers.
Boosters should be given at least six months after the second dose. Boosters are not yet recommended for people whose initial doses were of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but such approval and guidance is expected in the coming weeks.
Poland said there is not enough data to say for sure if someone who has had COVID-19 and been fully vaccinated should get a booster right away. But he added that those most at risk should consult with their health care provider.
In Wisconsin, September was the deadliest month of virus since January. But no new deaths were reported in Barron County as a result of COVID-19.
Barron County’s vaccination rate is 49.7 percent, while the statewide average is 57 percent.
