Many details are still not publicly known about an alleged homicide that happened in rural Chetek on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 20. How one man allegedly killed another, and why he did it, have not yet been revealed by investigators.
What is known includes the identity of the victim, Garrett Macone, 23, of Chetek, and the alleged killer, Andrew Brunette, 25, of Rice Lake, now in the Barron County Jail awaiting formal charges.
A search of court records indicates that the two men knew each other. County marriage records indicated Brunette married a woman in late 2015. A domestic disorderly conduct charge was filed against Brunette in late 2018, with conditions he have no abusive contact with the woman.
A year later, the charge was dismissed by prosecutors. Unofficially, Brunette and the woman were separated, according to his Facebook profile.
A few days later, on Aug. 21, three people filed harassment restraining orders against Macone. Dispatch logs showed Brunette was one of the individuals filing the restraining order. On Sept. 3, all three harassment orders were dismissed by the court and unnamed petitioner.
Brunette was in custody late Sunday evening, allegedly in connection with the killing of Macone. Both were identified Monday, Sept. 21, in a press release issued by Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald said Macone’s mother found blood in the house. Macone was not breathing. She called 911 just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Dispatch logs said she reported he was face down on the patio, he had no pulse and he had a large cut on his head.
Sheriff’s deputies and a Department of Natural Resources warden responded, finding Macone deceased. Sheriff’s department detectives and a State Patrol reconstruction team also arrived to start an investigation.
Fitzgerald said several interviews were conducted. Brunette was reported in custody shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said formal charges against Brunette are not expected before tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 24. The case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
On Monday morning, Fitzgerald and investigators returned to the residence at 1138 27th St. to check on a dog in the garage and, apparently, search for more evidence. Police tape surrounded the home. A large garage/shop, and a couple small outbuildings stood nearby.
Using metal detectors, investigators were searching the yard and woods to the northwest of the residence.
On Monday afternoon, Fitzgerald said the crime took place inside the house, which was where Macone resided.
Asked about the cause of death, weapon used and suspected motive, Fitzgerald said that information would be released later.
“[ ... ] We have recovered everything we need for the case and cannot comment on the other questions until the criminal complaint [has] come out later this week,” Fitzgerald wrote.
