As expected, absentee ballots accounted for a much higher percentage of ballots cast this election than seen in past elections.
“Due to the pandemic and the high number of absentee ballots, it will likely be Wednesday before all the unofficial results are in,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “It doesn’t mean something went wrong—it means election officials are doing their jobs and making sure every legitimate ballot gets counted.”
Local poll workers were counting absentee ballots, either recording them by hand or feeding them into an optical scan machine, the same that is used in many polling places.
In Barron County, local clerks received 10,500 requests for absentee ballots as of early morning on Nov. 3. Clerks mailed 11,411 ballots and had 10,361 returned (a 90.8 percent return rate). Those returned included 3,559 absentee ballots cast or returned in person at the clerk’s office. Likely, where would be more absentee ballots returned on Election Day.
In the Town of Stanfold, clerk Kristin Foust noted Tuesday morning that the absentee voting process had gone smoothly. Of 159 ballots sent out, 149 had been returned, she said. Foust added that those who hadn’t returned ballots were among a steady stream voters coming to vote in person at the town hall at the intersection of Highways 25 and 48.
Statewide, more than 93% of absentee ballots were returned.
Absentee ballots were due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, unlike the April 7 spring election, where mailed ballots postmarked by April 7 were received and counted as late as 4 p.m., on April 13. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, 79,054 ballots were received between April 7 and April 13, with 2,659 ballots arriving after April 13.
This time around, deadlines changed. A federal court and state supreme court had ruled in favor of the six-day grace period for absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But in early October, the grace period was blocked by a federal appeals court, with judges saying it was too close to the election and it was a political issue, not a judicial one. On Oct. 26, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case, meaning all absentee ballots must have been received by Nov. 3 to count.
As the election neared, voters with absentee ballots were encouraged to deliver their ballots in person and not mail them. If a voter’s ballot was in the mail but still not received by their clerk by Nov. 3, they would not be permitted to vote in person, explained Barron County Clerk DeeAnn Cook.
Wolfe said the polls normally close at 8 p.m. on Election Day unless there are still voters waiting in line at 8 p.m. If there are still absentee ballots that have not yet been counted at 8 p.m., poll workers would continue processing them until they are finished. State law does not permit them to stop working until all of the absentee ballots have been counted.
Once finished, results are checked and triple-checked, then reported to the county clerk. After that, they are reported on the county’s website. From each of the state’s 72 county websites are where the unofficial statewide results are tabulated by news media.
The county votes are official after they are certified by the county’s Board of Canvassers between Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 17.
As of 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2,071,727 absentee ballots had been requested statewide. Clerks sent out 2,066,614 absentee ballots and 1,924,838 had been returned (a 93.1 percent return rate). Those returned included 649,819 ballots cast or returned in person at the clerk’s office, accounting for 33.8 percent of all returned absentee ballots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.