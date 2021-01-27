Peter Krzyzaniak was at home with his family when he heard a loud noise—it sounded like something heavy fell in his house.
Outside, at the corner of 9-1/2 Avenue and 21st Street, a dark blue Ford F-150 had missed the sharp corner and crashed into a massive pine tree in Krzyzaniak’s yard.
“A loud boom, a crunching boom,” Krzyzaniak said, describing the sound on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
After discovering what happened, he ran out to help the occupants, finding two women and the driver’s teenage daughter inside the truck. They used one of the women’s phones to call 911. The women and teen were seriously injured, Krzyzaniak said, and he tried to comfort and give aid to them until emergency responders arrived.
The driver told him that she had fallen asleep and hadn’t braked, hitting the tree at 40–50 mph, Krzyzaniak said.
The tree that was struck was about 50 feet off the road. Krzyzaniak said a forester told him that the massive pine is more than 160 years old.
There were, occasionally, minor crashes at the sharp corner, but none this serious.
The crash was reported at 4:36 p.m. on Jan. 20. Chetek Ambulance Service, Mayo Ambulance, Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Chetek Fire Department and area first responders were paged to the scene.
EMTs at the scene called for a third ambulance and three helicopters. Dallas Ambulance and Bloomer Ambulance were paged, with Dallas Ambulance eventually responding.
Dispatchers reported having a hard time receiving radio calls from those at the scene, likely due to the terrain blocking the radio signals. This led to some delay in information on where patients were headed and where helicopters needed to land.
The driver was apparently transferred by Chetek Ambulance to Barron and then airlifted by Mayo Helicopter to Regions Hospital in Minnesota.
One of the passengers was treated in a Mayo Ambulance before being airlifted by North Memorial Air Care, the second helicopter to land directly at the scene. That helicopter flew to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, according to dispatch logs.
As Dallas Ambulance was not yet on scene, one of the passengers was moved to Chetek Fire’s Rescue 1 fire truck for treatment, before being airlifted by Life Link III helicopter to Mayo hospital in Eau Claire, according to dispatch logs.
The driver was Lisa M. Olson, 38, of Chippewa Falls, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the crash and Fitzgerald said drugs were a possible factor in the crash.
The names of the two passengers have not been released.
