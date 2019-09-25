By Bob Zientara
A wood-fired steam heating system that has served four facilities in Barron may be on its way to at least temporary deactivation, according to sources with the city of Barron, the Barron Area School District, and Mayo Clinic Health Systems.
Fired by wood chips and pole ends provided by area suppliers, the heating system is run by a boiler next to Barron High School.
Steam is circulated to the high school and nearby Woodland Elementary School, as well as the Barron Area Community Center and the campus that includes Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland and the adjacent Dove Health Care assisted living facility.
The steam is heated by both wood and natural gas, which has been cheaper than wood to use in recent years – except for peak demand times in midwinter, school sources said.
Members of the City Council learned about the change at their Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 meeting.
Paul Solie, a council member who serves as liaison to the Barron Area Community Center board, reported that underground piping that provides steam to the hospital complex is leaking.
“In addition, wood chips are no longer cheaper to buy than natural gas,” Solie told the council. “The (Barron Area School District) is making plans to shut down (the wood-fired) portion of the heating plant. The hospital plans to pull out of the (joint heating agreement) with the city, school and community center,” he added.
An official with Mayo Clinic Health System confirmed that the hospital will have its own heating system soon.
“We recently experienced a leak in the steam pipe that feeds Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron,” said Michele Eberle, vice chair of administration for Mayo’s northwest Wisconsin region.
Eberle said the steam equipment is too old to support long-term growth at the Barron campus.
“We have been adding boilers to our own infrastructure in combination with past construction projects,” Eberly said. “We expect to move to our own boiler system in November.”
Mayo will leave the old pipes and equipment in place, “which will allow Mayo Clinic Health System, the Barron Area Community Center and the Barron Area School district to support each other in the future,” she added.
Recently, Mayo’s plans were shared with other members of the “steam heating consortium” that includes the hospital, BACC, and the schools, according to Andrew Sloan, director of business and finance for the school district.
The school district was expecting Mayo to end its use of the steam heat, but it was an “amicable parting of the ways,” Sloan added.
He said the school district “steam system will be used as redundancy for the hospital in the case of a failure. Likewise, the new Mayo system has been offered as redundancy for the BASD system in the event of a failure,” Sloan wrote in a Sept. 16 email.
Both gas and wood will continue to be used, Sloan added, but only if demand and price create the right conditions, he added.
Until Mayo’s decision to install its own heating, the steam heat system had served the five buildings (assisted living, hospital, BACC and two schools) since the 1980s. Wood chips and pole ends were purchased from area suppliers to provide fuel for the boiler.
