A Burnett County man who appealed a five-year prison sentence on a conviction for attempted second-degree sex assault of a child will remain free and on probation nearly three years after he was imprisoned, following a “re-sentencing” hearing Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The new sentence “imposes but stays” the sentence for defendant Jeffrey J. Masek, 63, Dresser, who was arrested in April 2018 during a series of “sex stings” engineered by investigators with the Rice Lake Police Department.
Masek has been free since a ruling in November 2021 that a “re-sentencing” hearing would be scheduled.
The hearing took place Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Barron. Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Bitney ruled “that there was incorrect information that impacted the court” and granted the defense motion for re-sentencing.
Court records said other terms of Masek’s sentence remain in place, including five years’ probation and the stipulation that the prison term could be re-imposed if terms of probation aren’t met.
At the Jan. 7 hearing, it was noted that since Masek went to prison, there were no terms of bail in place. A defense request for $2,500 cash bond was granted.
