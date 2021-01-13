A jury trial is set for early next month in a civil suit which alleges that Barron County Sheriff’s deputies went to the wrong address when responding to an alleged domestic incident in Turtle Lake in September 2018, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
In a civil action filed in May 2019, plantiffs Daniel L. and Ann M. Lamphere, of Turtle Lake, alleged that officers went to a home in the 500 block of Grand Avenue, Turtle Lake, for a reported domestic dispute on Sept. 18, 2018, although the original call was from a different address.
In the course of investigating the incident, deputies allegedly broke a garage door, window screen and front door to gain entry, the civil complaint said.
The suit said that in a later encounter with deputies, plaintiff Ann Lamphere was allegedly injured, and that her glasses were broken.
The suit asks for damages of $70,000.
Court records say that a motion hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Beyond that, a final pre-trial conference is set for Jan. 22, and a three-day jury trial is set to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.