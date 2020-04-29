Tinder-dry conditions were the apparent cause of seven grass and brush fires that broke out all over Barron County during the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26, 2020.
In one instance, flames spread from a grass fire and into some trees on a property in the town of Turtle Lake, eventually destroying a building in the 700 block of 1 1/2 Street. Firefighters from Turtle Lake and Clayton spent roughly two hours on the scene, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
Clayton Fire Department posted a photo on social media showing firefighters in the foreground, with the charred remains of the building in the background.
“This is what happens with high heat, dry grass, and a little bit of wind,” the post said. “It creates an emergency situation. Please don’t be burning right now. The safety and health of yourself and the firefighters responding is critically important.”
Over the course of 11 days, from Wednesday, April 15 through Sunday, April 26, less than one tenth of an inch of rain was reported in Barron County, according to eight reporting stations with the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.
The organization, (abbreviated as CoCoRaHS) has eight citizen observers in Barron County, who upload their data each day to a website at Colorado State University.
CoCoRaHS data is used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for its daily weather reports.
Besides the town of Turtle Lake fire, dry conditions were the apparent cause of the following incidents:
• April 25, a fire in the 2600 block of 14th Avenue east of Cameron
• April 25, a fire in a field in the 900 block of 27th Street, south of Chetek.
• April 26, a fire north of Cumberland, spotted by a Department of Natural Resources pilot, which came close to a silo but didn’t damage any structures.
• April 26, a small blaze that broke out along the Canadian National tracks near the 1400 block of Division Avenue (U.S. Hwy. 8), Barron.
• April 26, a fire that spread when someone was burning a cardboard box in the 1100 block of 24 ½ Street near Chetek. The fire spread to dry leaves and spread. Chetek and DNR firefighters put out the fire.
