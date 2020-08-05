The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will conduct a cemetery workday at Bethany (also known as Neby) Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Volunteers should meet at the cemetery at 3 p.m. It is located on the north side of 18th Ave, 1/4 mile east of County Hwy. P (also 6 1/2 St), about three miles north of Almena.
For those going west on U.S. Hwy. 8, go north on Hwy. P at Almena, then turn right (east) on 18th Avenue. The cemetery should be on the left.
Volunteers should bring work clothes and shoes, pen or pencil, camera, plastic scraper and/or brush for cleaning gravestones. The work usually goes on a little over an hour. You do not need to be a Society member to help.
The Resource Library, located at 410 E. La Salle, Barron, is open to the public by appointment. Contact Rosella Amundson at rjainwi@charter.net, (715) 537-5760 for an appointment. To view available resources, visit www.bhgsbc.org and click on Resources.
Applications for Pioneer and Century Certificates may still be made. Contact Linda Adams at buzzy@chibardun.net, (715) 205-2860 for help and visit www.bhghbc.org for information and application forms.
To join Blue Hills Genealogical Society go to www.bhgsbc.org for a membership form or join online. For information, call Gloria Dobberfuhl, (715) 637-5579.
