The Barron County Board of Supervisors approved the operation of ATVs and UTVs on most county lettered roads at its regular meeting Monday, June 20.
However, the routes are not official until they are signed, a process that will take until next May to complete, said highway superintendent Mark Servi.
“There is a lot of work that is going to have to take place for the signing of the routes,” said Servi. “I don’t have the staff to do it right now.”
Servi said a lack of limited-term employees is stretching crews this summer, but he hopes posts will be installed this fall and signs the following spring. The county will bear the cost out of its general fund.
The first motion entertained by the board was to table the decision until a time closer to a legal opening of the roads. Supervisor Randy Cook made that motion.
“There’s confusion on where we can and cannot go, and this would add to it,” said Cook, adding, “I think approving this tonight is putting the cart before the horse.”
Servi said he was confident the roads would be signed by May 1, 2023.
Cook’s motion failed, and ultimately a motion to approve the route passed nearly unanimously, with only Pete Olson (District 12, Barron) opposed.
Local ATV/UTV clubs and riders have long been requesting all county highways be opened as ATV routes.
But the highway department and highway committee were resistant to the idea of opening all roads, instead compromising by opening most roads, with exceptions on about 19 sections.
Exceptions are generally intersections with state highways and high speed, high traffic stretches like Hwy. SS.
Exceptions by area include:
• Chetek area exceptions include Hwy. AA between Hwys. A and SS and Hwy. I between Hwys. A and 53 because they are frac sand hauling routes.
• Hwy. SS is closed entirely from Chetek to Haugen. But it would be open between Chetek and New Auburn—despite the fact that Dan North, a Town of Dovre board representative, requested at the meeting that Hwy. SS be closed to ATVs.
• Dallas area exceptions include Hwy. U between 15th Street and Hwy. 25 because Hwy. U comes to a T-intersection with the state highway. Hwy. A on either side of Hwy. 25 is also closed because of safety concerns with its offset intersection with Hwy. 25.
• Cameron area exceptions include Hwy. O on either side of Hwy. 8 and Hwy. W where it meets Hwy. 8 near Barron.
• Poskin has one exception in Hwy. F where it meets Hwy. 8 at T-intersection.
• Cumberland has one exception in Hwy. G where it meets Hwy. 63 at a T-intersection.
• Rice Lake area exceptions include Hwy. V between Hwys. 48 and B. Servi said there is no reason to operate on Hwy. V because it doesn’t connect to many ATV routes. The Town of Stanfold’s roads are closed to ATVs and UTVs, except 18th Street.
• Hwy. M is closed on either side of Hwy. 48, due to the dangerous offset intersection. Further east, Hwys. NN and V are closed up to Hwy. 48 because they are T-intersections.
• Hwy. O is closed from the 19th Street roundabout through Rice Lake.
