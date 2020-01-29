Barron High School alum Mark Hallberg, a teacher and recreational coordinator at the American School of Dubai in the Middle East, has been hired as an assistant coach for the San Francisco Giants, the team’s Major League Baseball website announced earlier this month.
In a press release dated Jan. 16, 2020, the Giants announced Hallberg and Alyssa Nakken had been promoted to positions as assistant coaches on the staff of Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
Hallberg is the son of former Barron Area School District Administrator Monti Hallberg and his wife, Julie.
In an email sent to the News-Shield this past weekend, the elder Hallberg said his son was busy selling his car and other belongings, and preparing to depart for the U.S. to join the ball club as it prepares for Spring Training in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The Giants press release said Hallberg, a 2004 Barron High School graduate, had served the past two seasons in player development, working as the Salem-Keizer (Oregon) Volcanoes’ manager in 2019 and fundamentals coach in 2018.
“In every organization, environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different,” Kapler said in the Giants’ press release. “That’s why in addition to assisting the rest of the coaching staff on the field, Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team.”
Hallberg played two seasons for the University of Illinois-Chicago, and then accepted a scholarship to play at Florida State University, where he became the teammate of Buster Posey, the catcher for the Giants.
After a year at FSU, Hallberg was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks and reached Triple A level ball before to pursue other opportunities.
