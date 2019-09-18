A report of an alleged intoxicated person who was harassing staff members at a Prairie Farm business resulted in a gunpoint arrest on Monday morning, Sept. 16, 2019, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The arrested man was tentatively identified as Larry Leroy Allen, 51, New Richmond. At the time of his arrest, Allen had been wanted on a statewide warrant out of St. Croix County, issued on Aug. 21, 2019, according to St. Croix County Circuit Court records.
Dispatch logs indicate that someone called 911 from the River Country Co-op, 310 River Ave., Prairie Farm, shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, to report a man who “appeared to be intoxicated and (was) harassing employees.”
Dispatchers were told the man was “close to age 50 and was cussing people.” A caller from the store asked dispatchers to send a deputy to have the intruder “move along.”
About half an hour after the original call, dispatchers were informed of the identity of the intruder. They soon sent a radio report to the deputy on the scene that the suspect had two valid warrants out of St. Croix County.
Dispatchers then learned the suspect was being held at gunpoint, but were told minutes later that the suspect was under arrest.
Three deputies later accompanied the suspect to the Barron hospital where he was later cleared and taken to the Barron County Jail.
According to St. Croix County Circuit Court records, Allen has been the subject of a statewide warrant since Aug. 21. He has open cases charging him with disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, and 16 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
