By Bob Zientara
It’s been a week since the Feb. 18, 2020, Wisconsin Spring Primary, and the voting machines have been stored away at town, village and city halls throughout Barron County.
They won’t be in storage for long.
The February primary is the first of five elections that will take place during 2020, culminating with the Nov. 3, 2020 Presidential election.
Between now and then, Barron County Voters can go to the polls up to four times, twice this spring, once during the late summer, and in November for the “big event,” Donald Trump’s bid for re-election to a second term as President.
The next big date on the election calendar is just under six weeks from now: Tuesday, April 7.
On that day, Barron County voters will elect town supervisors and/or chairs, village trustees and/or presidents, city council members and/or mayors, school board members, the entire Barron County Board of Supervisors, and a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.
The election calendar won’t be as busy elsewhere in Wisconsin, but that’s because voters here can participate in a rare special Congressional election on May 12, choosing a new member of Congress. Republican Tom Tiffany, a state senator from Oneida County, will try to keep the 7th Congressional District in the Republican party as he runs for a seat vacated by GOP predecessor Sean Duffy last fall. He’ll be challenged by Wausau attorney Tricia Zunker.
If the election is a close call, don’t be surprised to see the very same names on the ballot in November, when whoever wins the May 12 election must reclaim it when Duffy’s current two-year term in the House officially runs out.
In News-Shield interviews earlier this year, both Zunker and Tiffany said they’ve arranged their schedules to spend the entire year campaigning.
The candidates spoke about the issues that separate them in victory statements last week. Tiffany, a Trump supporter, said the President “needs strong reinforcements in Congress who will work to stop socialism and defend freedom. I’m running for Congress to keep America great. We must ensure our children and grandchildren can grow up with the same freedom and opportunity that we did.”
Zunker faces an uphill battle, because the 7th District hasn’t been represented by a Democrat in the House since the departure of veteran David Obey. The former House veteran represented northern Wisconsin for parts of six decades, from 1969 through 2011.
After her win last week, Zunker said she would “advocate for rural Wisconsin, and said a message of standing up for farmers … affordable health care and (lower) prescription drug costs are messages that can resonate across party lines.”
The congressional race boosted voter turnout in last week’s election, County Clerk DeeAnn Cook reported Wednesday, Feb.19.
She said the Zunker/Tiffany primary attracted more than one quarter of all registered voters in the county, and 13.4 percent of all eligible voters who could have legally cast ballots.
“(In) the comparable election (of) February 2016, 11 percent of registered and eight percent of eligible voters voted,” she said.
Last September, Gov. Tony Evers originally ordered the 7th District Congressional primary was to have taken place Dec. 30, 2019 and the special election on Jan. 27, 2020.
However, federal rules require election clerks to have final ballots in hand no later than 47 days prior to the election. With the primary and election scheduled under one month apart, the federal rule could not be met.
So, in October, the governor cancelled the earlier elections and delayed both the primary and special election to 2020.
