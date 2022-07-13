Increasing complaints, vandalism, after hours trespassing and other illegal activity has Barron County officials considering additional restrictions at the Owen Anderson Public Shooting Range near Arland.
Last July, the Barron County Property Committee restricted hours and banned use of 50 caliber centerfire ammunition or larger. Binary reactive exploding targets, such as Tannerite, was also banned.
But neighbors say the rules are being ignored, including by trespassers after the range’s 6 p.m. closing time.
Barron County Sheriff’s Department recreation officer Jeff Wolfe said he’s issued 10 to 20 citations for after hours trespassing at the range. But the $260 tickets have not been enough to stop bad behavior. Shooters have not confined themselves to target shooting, but have rather shot numerous signs, shelters and garbage receptacles. Similar issues are also happening at the county’s other public range near Barronett.
“It has escalated here lately,” said Steve Olson, county director of maintenance, facilities and parks.
The abuse of the property has been bad enough that the committee discussed the prospect of closing it entirely.
“We can’t tolerate that,” said county board supervisor Bob Rogers, District 2 - Chetek. “If they’re shooting all over the place, we can’t allow that.”
But the committee wasn’t willing to go as far as closing.
County administrator Jeff French said there would be problems with shutting down the range, which he said has been open since 1962. French said shooters might move on to county forests and other public land.
“You’ll have the same issues somewhere else,” he said.
French also said that lead remediation of the property would cost millions.
“We’ve got a beautiful facility, I think it would be a shame to shut it down,” said county corporate counsel John Muench.
Instead what is being proposed is $25,000 in technology upgrades at the property to install cameras, which could allow deputies to keep an eye on the property 24/7. The county is pursuing a grant and may also use pandemic relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
But committee members weren’t convinced that it would be enough.
“I’m concerned that we’re going to be spending money, and I don’t know that it’s going to fix the problem,” said Rogers.
Further restrictions were discussed, such as further reducing hours, limiting access to Wisconsin or just Barron County residents and requiring people to apply for a pass to use the range.
“I think we need to study the hours and look at possibilities for membership, possibilities for caretakers,” said county supervisor Karolyn Bartlett, District 5 — Dallas.
The matter will be discussed by the county board at its Aug. 15 meeting.
In other business, the committee discussed the following matters:
• A new pavilion and more parking is proposed at Grant County Park at Silver Lake near Cumberland.
Olson said the proposal is also costing more than the expected $35,000—rather, more than $50,000. So a paving project at Waldo Carlson Park near Birchwood is being nixed, and the $15,000 being diverted to Grant County Park.
The committee approved the funding reallocation.
The 40-foot pavilion will be built south of the existing parking lot, with another parking lot added south of the new pavilion. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.
• Monthly rates at county campgrounds were increased from $400 to $600. Olson said the rate hadn’t increased since the county first started offering seasonal rates about 5 years ago.
“Like everything else, it needs to go up,” said Olson, mentioning rising electricity costs and a need to give campground caretakers a raise.
The county operates campgrounds at Waldo Carlson Park, Veterans Memorial Park on Prairie Lake and Southworth Park on Tenmile Lake.
Daily rates are $30 for electric sites and $20 for non-electric.
• County conservationist Tyler Gruetzmacher gave a preliminary proposal on improvements to the Chetek dam area.
“With the floodwater situation, we can’t make it park-like,” said Gruetzmacher.
But he said the area could be made more amenable because it is frequently used, especially by fishermen.
He mentioned cleaning up brushy areas, improving the stairs of a canoe/kayak portage route, bolstering erosion control and adding a bench.
• Concepts on updating the Ann Street School in Rice Lake are proving costlier than expected.
The Rice Lake Area School District let its lease on the county-owned building expire in 2021. In April the committee proposed using $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to renovate the now-vacant school in Rice Lake to serve as a kitchen for the county’s senior citizen meal programs and to be a central location for Daybreak, a program that serves residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia issues, along with their caregivers.
But the price tag came in at $3.8 million.
“We’re back to the drawing board on what we need to prioritize to put in there,” said Olson.
• Repairs on four of eight dilapidated snowmobile bridges in the county have been completed. The county highway department fabricated railings and replaced the decks on bridges near Dallas, Almena and Cumberland. Repairs are continuing on others.
• The committee approved allowing a food truck on government center property in Barron once a week.
